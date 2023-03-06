The First Presbyterian Church Food Bank will be open from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the church, 102 W Church Ave, Masontown.
Monday, March 6, 2023 12:30 AM
Registration is required and can be done that day at the food bank.
The local food bank would not be possible without the help of the many volunteers from the community.
To volunteer or for more information call Kathy at 724-583-9514.
