The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The Christmas Holiday meal will be a choice of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni salad, vegetable, homemade desserts and Panera Breads.
The meal will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown. Masks are required. The meals are free but donations are accepted, and used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer contact Kathy 724-583-9514 or Judy 724-943-3013
