The Masontown Community Kitchen meal scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The meal was sent to be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Masontown.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 5:57 AM
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 5:57 AM
The Masontown Community Kitchen meal scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The meal was sent to be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.