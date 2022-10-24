The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open Tuesday Oct. 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Recent Headlines
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, October 24, 2022 5:30 AM
Monday, October 24, 2022 5:30 AM
The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open Tuesday Oct. 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The free meal will be homemade goulash, green beans, desserts and bread. Located at the First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, the biweekly soup kitchen is sponsored by the many different churches in the Masontown area.
Volunteers are needed; for more information contact Kathy at 724-583 9514 or Judy at 724-680-3209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.