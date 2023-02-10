The Masontown community kitchen will be open Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Masontown Community Kitchen meal planned
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Friday, February 10, 2023 2:37 AM
The Masontown community kitchen will be open Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
This food ministry celebrates its 17th year anniversary with the dinner featuring rigatoni with meat sauce, salad, homemade desserts and Panera breads. The kitchen is held at the First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown.
The meals are free, but donations are appreciated and provide for future meals.
More information may be obtained by calling Kathy at 724-583 9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
