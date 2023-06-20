Masontown Community Kitchen will be serving rigatoni with meat sauce, salads, bread and homemade desserts from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today.
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 5:28 AM
The free meals are served at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown.
Sponsored by the many churches in the area, the soup kitchen has served the community for over 17 years. Donations are welcome, and volunteers are needed to help cook, serve, clean or provide desserts. Those interested can contact Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013 for more information.
