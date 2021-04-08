After being closed down for a year due to COVID-19, the Masontown Community Kitchen will resume dine-in meals next week.
The community kitchen is part of the First Presbyterian Church in Masontown and started its food ministry 17 years ago. That ministry has operated consistently with only one exception.
That exception was last year when the community kitchen had to be shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions in March.
“We reopened for takeout, but there was not a lot of participation, and we had to close it again,” said Judy Julian, the volunteer coordinator for the community kitchen.
Julian said the numbers varied, but the community kitchen would serve about 200 meals a day at its peak. People are now asking when the kitchen will reopen, she said.
“People are excited to have the kitchen open again,” Julian said.
The kitchen is scheduled to resume both dine-in meals and take-out meals from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Take-out dinners will be available after 5 p.m. as meal supplies are available.
Even though the community kitchen was closed for a little over a year, Julian said the church’s food bank still remained open during that time.
Organizers said the kitchen would not be possible without the help of the many volunteers and members of the surrounding Masontown Churches.
The meals are free but donations are gladly welcomed and used for future dinners. The meals are served every other Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.
“We’re always in need of volunteers and donations,” Julian said. “We also have homemade desserts brought in so we always need that, too.”
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The First Presbyterian Church is located at 102 West Church Ave., Masontown.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Judy at 724-943-3013 or Kathy at 724-583-9514.
