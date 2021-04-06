The Masontown Community Kitchen will resume dine-in meals on Tuesday, April 13, from 4 to 6 pm.
Meals will be served at First Presbyterian Church, 102 West Church Ave., Masontown. The meals are free but donations are welcomed and used for future dinners.
Masks are required, and take-out dinners will be available after 5 p.m., as supplies permit.
For more information or to volunteer your needed help, please contact Judy 724-943-3013 or Kathy 724-583-9514.
