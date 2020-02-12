Contracting work can get expensive, but questionable costs reported by some Masontown residents have officials considering an ordinance that could help protect those who live in the borough.
Bill Johnson, the borough’s engineer, said he’s heard of residents hiring contractors from outside of Fayette County who are charging them distressingly high amounts for simple plumbing work.
“So there was some discussion as to whether it made sense to start discussing contractor licensing within the borough so we make sure these folks have got liability insurance, to make sure that residents, in most cases elderly, aren’t being taken advantage of,” Johnson said Tuesday.
Johnson said he’s heard of resident being charged $18,000 or $20,000 for simple plumbing work that shouldn’t have cost anywhere close to those amounts.
“This seems to be happening more often,” Johnson said. “ … It’s really disheartening.”
Council President Bruce Cochrane said officials are also looking to change an ordinance that currently states that sewer line ownership for property owners extends from their house to the main line, ceding borough responsibility to the owners.
“(S)ome people’s main might be on the opposite side of your road,” Cochrane said. “Going up the road, these people might be 10 feet from the main but (other) people might be 30. So we don’t need them digging in our street and tearing things up.”
The borough has had to field “a lot” of calls about plumbing issues and sewage blockages, only for the borough to come to the site and discover that it’s not the borough’s responsibility under the current ordinance, Cochrane said.
Under the borough's new legislation, property owners' end of sewer line ownership would come at the property line, according to Cochrane.
“At this point, the ownership line is to the main, and if that main is in the center of the right of way, then technically, legally, it’s your responsibility to go to that point and repair it if you have a problem with your lateral,” Johnson said.
“It’s becoming an issue more and more right now,” Cochrane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.