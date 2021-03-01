The monthly Food Bank at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be held on Wednesday, March 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to be eligible. Those who wish to sign up on the day of the distribution must bring photo identification, verification of address and furnish the date of birth for each person in the household.
Distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance beginning at 12:45 p.m. Recipients should remain in their vehicles, as volunteers will place the food boxes inside.
