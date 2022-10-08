A Masontown man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and threatened others with a shotgun.
Franklin David Russell II, 30, was charged with five counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, six counts of simple assault and one count each of terroristic threats and harassment on Friday.
On Thursday around 10 p.m., Masontown police said they were called to Woodland Avenue by Miranda Stafford, who told them her live-in boyfriend, Russell, had assaulted her after an argument over laundry.
She reportedly told police Russell was armed with a shotgun and threatened to shoot all the people in the house.
Russell briefly refused to leave the home, but eventually came out. Police said they recovered a 12-gauge shotgun. When Russell spoke to police, he reportedly told them he did have the shotgun in his hands, but said he didn’t point it at anyone.
Russell was placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
