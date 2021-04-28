A Masontown man is wanted on charges that he allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl multiple times over nearly four months.
On March 31, the alleged victim told Masontown police Mark Alan Myers, 26, had sexually abused her, and she was scared to be around him, according to court paperwork.
In a forensic interview on April 12, police reported the girl said Myers had touched her inappropriately “a lot of times” starting in December.
The girl said Myers forced her to perform sexual acts and told her if she told anyone about what happened, he would come back and hurt her, according to court paperwork. She also reportedly said Myers promised to do things for her if she would do sexual things to him.
Police said they interviewed Myers on April 1.
“During that interview, Myers was asked ... if he had done these accusations and his answer was not that he recalled,” Patrolman Thomas O’Barto wrote in court paperwork.
Myers was charged Tuesday with three counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of a minor, and one count of terroristic threats. He has not yet been arraigned in the case.
