A Masontown man is charged with leading Uniontown police on a car chase early Tuesday.
Uniontown police charged Eugene M. Pratt II, 40, with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or eluding, reckless driving, drug possession and various traffic violations.
Court paperwork indicated police stopped a truck that had its front left headlight out on Pittsburgh Street around 2:45 a.m. Police said the driver, Pratt, had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and learned he was wanted on a warrant in Allegheny County. When police asked him to get out of the truck, Pratt drove away, according to the complaint filed against him.
He drove through several city streets at an estimated 50 mph, eventually hitting a dead end near Marshall Park. There, Pratt drove onto railroad tracks, police said, and continued fleeing. Police said he drove the wrong way on Iowa Street, hitting a stop sign and a wrong way sign.
State police also joined the pursuit, and officers were able to use their vehicles to box in the truck near Uniontown Area High School. Pratt was taken into custody, and found to have 43.9 grams of marijuana in his possession, police said.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $50,000, and scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.