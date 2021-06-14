A Masontown man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly hit the mother of his child multiple times and threatened her with a gun in Uniontown on Friday.
Willie J. Batie, 32, allegedly got into an argument with Kayla King at around midnight at her home on Millview Street in Uniontown, and struck her multiple times in the face, torso, legs and arms with his fists and feet.
King told city police Batie also squeezed her neck with his hands for several moments, making it difficult for her to breathe, according to court paperwork. She also told police he had a gun.
“He got the gun, hit me in my face and head multiple times, kept pointing the gun to my head, then shot it in front of my face and said the next one was going in my head,” police reported King said.
Batie allegedly made King take her clothes off and go outside onto the street, where he allegedly continued to assault her by punching and kicking her until his sister arrived and took her to her aunt’s home in Connellsville, according to court paperwork.
King was treated at Highlands Hospital, police reported.
Batie is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. He has not yet been arraigned.
