A Masontown man was denied bail on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly put another man in a coma.
Masontown police filed charges against Anthony Odore-Russ Minerd, 50, alleging he shoved James Dillow from behind on Wednesday, causing Dillow to fall onto a concrete sidewalk and hit his head on South Main Street in the borough.
In court paperwork, police said that Dillow suffered severe life-threatening injuries to his face and head, including bleeding from the head and interior bleeding into the brain, which caused Dillow to slip into a coma.
Police said the men were drinking together at Minerd’s apartment, when Dillow tried to leave just before 9 p.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Minerd did not want Dillow to leave because he was drinking.
Surveillance video from the nearby Masontown Senior Center showed Minerd shove Dillow to the ground and Dillow’s head hitting the sidewalk. Police said Minerd tried to drag him, but then left Dillow lying on the sidewalk.
After he was arrested Thursday, Minerd told police he remembered drinking with Dillow at his apartment, walking downstairs after Dillow and finding him on the ground, but has no memory of pushing Dillow. Minerd also told police he has not slept, because he keeps thinking about whether he did assault Dillow.
Police said Dillow is on a respirator with severe brain swelling, a fractured skull and fractured orbital bone. Officers could not be reached for an update on Dillow’s condition.
In addition to attempted homicide, Minerd was also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person on Thursday. He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail being denied by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock due to Minerd being a flight risk and being a threat to himself and others.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Minerd at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 before Shimshock.
