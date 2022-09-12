A Masontown man is behind bars after he allegedly fired shots in the air and threatened several people over the weekend.
Masontown police charged Arthur Childs Jr., 32, with carrying a firearm without a license, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Childs discharged a handgun outside of his home along East Harvey Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and threatened to kill several witnesses. He then put the children and his wife into the family's van and sped away, leaving tire marks on the pavement.
Childs has been lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bond set at $50,000 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
