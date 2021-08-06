William Herring, 61, of 47 River Ave., Masontown, is charged with indecent assault and indecent exposure by Washington Health System Police.
According to police, Herring inappropriately touched another patient in Washington Hospital’s behavioral health unit July 17.
District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Herring to the Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.