A Masontown man allegedly harassed his neighbor, telling her that he was going to burn down her house with her inside.
Masontown police also said Lawrence States, 49, of Virginia Avenue used a racial slur toward neighbor Simeon Hamborsky on Friday.
After he was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car, police said States kicked the window of the vehicle, causing it to bend outward.
Police said States spit blood in the car, and continued to spit blood at the station.
He was charged with terroristic threats, aggravated harassment by prisoner, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, two counts of institutional vandalism and six counts of harassment.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for States at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
