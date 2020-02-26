MASONTOWN – Borough officials again assured consumers that their water is safe while acknowledging residents will soon receive another letter notifying them that Masontown Water Works violated a drinking water standard.
The issue stems from a July reading that found a high amount of haloacetic acids in borough drinking water. Officials attributed that to a lab error, citing results over a five-year span and suggesting the reading was a one-time anomaly.
But the state Department of Environmental Protection said consumers should not disregard the letters, noting that some who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.
Consumers have also been notified that the exceedance poses no immediate risk and they do not need to boil water or take other corrective action unless they have specific concerns, a severely compromised immune system, or are pregnant, elderly or have an infant. In these instances, consumers have been directed to seek advice from a health care provider.
At Tuesday's meeting, Bruce Cochrane, council president, said DEP “had an opportunity to take the exit on the highway the right way” by acknowledging an issue with the notifications.
“The question was, was it a bad result? And they knew it was,” Cochrane said.
Borough Engineer Bill Johnson said quarterly tests from 2015 through 2019 at the same site, which yielded a high result of 0.19 milligrams per liter in July, never showed results above 0.037 milligrams per liter in any other quarter. The site’s fourth-quarter 2019 reading was 0.014 milligrams per liter.
Fraley confirmed those numbers, but noted data showing Masontown disinfection byproduct sample results, including trihalomethane as well as haloacetic acid readings at two different sites, exceeded maximum contaminant levels in four testing rounds since 2015, including the July 22, 2019 reading and other quarterly readings in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“Masontown has had issues with disinfection byproducts for some time,” Fraley said.
“She was talking about trihalomethanes, but that wasn’t what we were required to send (notifications) out for, it was haloacetic acids,” said Cochrane, who argued the borough’s past high trihalomethane readings showed value in the borough’s decision to shut down its water plant in 2017 and buy water from Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority instead.
Maximum contaminant level compliance is based on an annual average of the four most recent quarters of data. Borough officials said the abnormally high result from the third quarter of 2019 skewed the average.
According to the DEP, the lab that analyzed the drinking water samples, Mountain Research, is owned by Fairway but had its own accreditation at the time and was considered a separate lab. Mountain Research analyzed the samples, determined that the results were valid and reported those results to the DEP, Fraley said.
The lab later requested corrections to its results after it applied standard operating procedures adopted by its parent company that were not employed when the samples were originally analyzed, Fraley said.
Mountain Research tested haloacetic acid samples for 48 water systems in July through September 2019, Fraley said. Twenty-two had results that exceeded the maximum contaminant level.
In consultation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, DEP reviewed the request to change the results and concluded the lab did not provide sufficient justification to change the data, Fraley said.
Masontown Municipal Authority chairman Joe Matyus said DEP local government liaison Brian Schimmel assured him the water quality was fine. Matyus said he talked to Schimmel not in his capacity as municipal authority chairman, but as a concerned borough resident.
“I came straight out and asked him, is it safe for me to drink this water? Do I have to boil it? Do I have to drink bottled water?” Matyus said. “He said it’s perfectly safe to drink the water.”
Cochrane said Schimmel offered to address any concerns consumers may have.
The third notification letter stemming from the July reading will be sent out this week.
Cochrane said older borough residents were using bottled water and even refraining from brushing their teeth due to concerns about the water quality stemming from the letters.
“There’s a lot of fear out there,” he said.
