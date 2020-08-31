Masontown officials received a $100,000 grant and an $80,000 loan, both through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to replace the roof of the borough building.
The project was among four in the state to receive funding through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Money from the program can be used to upgrade or build schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
The Masontown project will allow borough officials to replace the original roof of the 9,600-square foot borough building. The USDA release indicated the roof has been repaired and patched regularly, but continues to leak. That, in turn, impacts the daily operations of the borough.
“These types of heavy equipment, emergency services vehicles, debris collectors and roof replacement projects are exactly the types of local community investments Rural Development was designed to help with,” said USDA RD State Director Curt Coccodrilli.
Other projects awarded were in McKean and Allegheny counties.
