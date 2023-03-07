A portion of Varsity Road near Route 166 and Ronco Road in Masontown will close beginning Monday, March 13.
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 6:13 AM
A portion of Varsity Road near Route 166 and Ronco Road in Masontown will close beginning Monday, March 13.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure will be in addition to the current section of Route 166 that is closed beneath the Route 21 overpass.
The Varsity Road and Route 166 closure is anticipated to remain in place until early July.
The Varsity Road closure is necessary to allow for the reconstruction of the roadway, drainage installation and asphalt pavement.
Traffic traveling on Varsity Road to Ronco Road will use the posted detour by accessing westbound Route 21 from Varsity, then the ramp from westbound Route 21 to Ronco. Traffic traveling on Ronco Road with a destination of Varsity Road will use the posted detour following northbound Ronco, Short Cut Road, Gates Road, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), and westbound Route 21 to Varsity.
The work is part of an $8.2 million replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) over Route 166 and the reconstruction of a portion of Route 166.
The project also includes upgrades to the drainage, installation of a stormwater management facility, signing and pavement marking and guardrail upgrades.
The project is anticipated to be complete in the fall.
