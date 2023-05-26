The Masontown Senior Center will undergo several significant capital improvements with a $150,000 grant recently awarded to them by the state Department of Aging.
“The need for the project with improvements to the Masontown Senior Center was evident,” said Caroline Marella, center executive director. “I knew that we had a strong proposal and am thrilled we were awarded the amount needed to complete the project.”
Marella said the grant money will be used to replace three exterior doors, remove a wall to add more space, paint interior walls, and replace outdated and damaged flooring, ceiling tiles and existing overhead lighting with LED lights.
Marella said the improvements will provide more pleasant surroundings with greater functionality.
“These improvements would permit us to expand our program offerings … attracting new participants with no limitations on attendance,” she said. “When completed, we will have an updated, bright, spacious and welcoming environment.”
She said she is hopeful the projects can be completed by the end of 2023 so that those who receive homebound meals from the center can continue to do so without interruption.
“We also offer congregate meals and grab-and-go meals daily,” Marella said. “To maintain our quality of service, I plan to sustain these current offerings, possibly using an off-site kitchen and temporary space for our members during construction.”
The center is part of the Albert Gallatin Human Services Agency and provides meals to over 900 older residents weekly in municipalities in the Albert Gallatin Area School District.
“I am proud of the work that we do honoring our senior population,” Marella said, noting there will be an open house to showcase the improvements once they are completed.
Masontown’s center was one of 48 across the state to share in $2 million in grant funds. Other local grant recipients include, the Connellsville Area Senior Citizens Center ($9,700) and the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center ($77,102). Both will use their funding for capital improvements, according to the Department of Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.