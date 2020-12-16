The most serious charges were withdrawn against a Masontown woman who allegedly stabbed and robbed her mother in October.
Fayette County prosecutors dropped attempted homicide charges lodged Kelly Nicole French, 28, at her Wednesday preliminary hearing. French waived several other charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, risking a catastrophe, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal trespass to Fayette County Common Pleas Court.
The charges stemmed from two alleged incidents on Oct. 6 at the Peach Street, Masontown home of Brenda Clark, French’s mother.
Police alleged French broke into Clark’s home, stabbed her in the head and took her purse, returning later to turn the power off and the gas stove on in her mother’s house.
The alleged stabbing occurred while French was free on bond in a kidnapping case. In that matter, she was charged with luring a man to her home through a dating app in 2019. French and an alleged accomplice tied the man up and held him in a basement, according to court paperwork. Police alleged Clark pistol whipped him.
French is in Fayette County Prison awaiting trial in that case in February, and will be formally arraigned on the charges related to her mother next month.
