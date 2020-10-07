A Masontown woman allegedly hid in her mom’s house, stabbed her in the head and robbed her Tuesday night, then returned to turn the power off to the home while she was in the hospital.
Masontown Police issued arrest warrants Wednesday for Kelly Nichole French, 28, who is awaiting trial for allegedly kidnapping a man she lured into her home through a dating app in 2019.
On Tuesday, French, who is out on bond in the kidnapping case, allegedly hid in a side room near the stairs at 335 Peach Street at about 10:20 p.m., and stabbed Brenda Clark in the head as she was walking up the steps.
“Clark suffered a severe laceration to the head and fell down the steps, bleeding profusely,” Masontown Police Officer Thomas O’Barto wrote in the affidavit.
French allegedly fled the house with her mom’s purse, which had $20 in it, police said. Clark and her husband, Donald Clark Jr., told police French was told many times she was not allowed at the home.
The couple went to the hospital and returned home at about 4 a.m. to find the power to the house was off, the light bulbs were broken in the basement, the gas stove was turned on and the knobs were removed.
Police filed charges separately in the stabbing and in the later incident. In total, French is charged with two counts each of attempted homicide and criminal trespass, three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.
French and David M. Clark, 44, of Dilliner are facing attempted homicide and related charges for allegedly kidnapping Alan Lipscomb Jan. 21, 2019, tying him up with extension cords and leaving him in the basement of the Peach Street home for several hours. Clark allegedly pistol-whipped Lipscomb several times and French allegedly stabbed him when he tried to run for the door, saying she would “slice his throat” if he tried to run again. He was in the hospital for two days after he was freed.
On Jan. 15, 2018, French’s boyfriend, Michael Shane Henrick, 39, was shot and killed in the Peach Street home. She texted Christopher Shellhammer, 32, asking if he wanted to come over to “smoke and play.” Shellhammer shot Henrick, who he said was lying in wait to attack him. Shellhammer’s attorney said he acted in self-defense, and a jury found him not guilty at trial in October 2019.
