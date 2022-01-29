A Masontown woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting her mother in October 2020 and later left the home’s gas stove burners on in a failed attempt to blow up the residence was sentenced to jail time.
Kelly Nicole French, 29, was sentenced Thursday to serve 11-1/2 to 23 months in jail by Judge Linda Cordaro in Fayette County Court.
French has been jailed since the Oct. 6, 2020 incident at her mother’s Peach Street home in Masontown, meaning she is eligible for parole, although she will also have to serve 2 to 4 years on house arrest after being released from jail. However, she is facing additional charges in an unrelated case in which she is accused of assaulting another inmate at the Fayette County prison on the same day she pleaded guilty to attacking on he mother.
She pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, risking a catastrophe, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and trespassing in two separate but related cases surrounding the incident at her mother’s house.
Masontown police said French hid in her mother’s house and then attacked her by striking her in the head with an object, causing the woman to fall down the steps and suffer various injuries. Earlier reports claimed French stabbed her mother in the head, but court documents indicated she struck her with an object, causing a severe laceration to the woman’s head. Police said French then stole her mother’s purse and left the house.
While the victim and her husband were at the hospital, police said French returned cut the power to the house and turned on the gas burners to the stove.
French was also originally charged with two counts of attempted homicide, but those were withdrawn during her preliminary hearing.
