Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:28 PM
Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:28 PM
Marking their first new music release in over a decade, Matchbox Twenty’s forthcoming fifth studio album “Where The Light Goes” arrives May 26.
To support the release, the band will be hitting the road in May for their spring/summer tour. The “Slow Dream Tour” is the band’s first outing since 2017’s “A Brief History of Everything” tour.
The band has sold more than 40 million records, dominated charts, garnered multiple Grammy Award nominations and played to millions of fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums worldwide.
Matchbox Twenty will be at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 14.
Tickets can be purchased at www.livenation.com.
