One person was arrested following an incident early Saturday morning involving a bogus bomb in Connellsville, according to Mayor Greg Lincoln.
More information regarding the incident is expected to be released this morning, Lincoln said Sunday.
He posted on social media that a “suspect is now in the county prison,” but no name was provided.
Lincoln stated city police received a call about a suspected explosive device in the 300 block of East Green Street.
“Over an abundance of caution, homes in this area were evacuated,” he wrote, and state police joined city law enforcement at the scene. “A PSP bomb expert was called in. Thankfully, it was determined that the explosive device was fake.”
Connellsville police, including a canine officer, then tracked the city’s southern side for the suspect, who was apprehended with no one injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.