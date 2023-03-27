Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, in McClellandtown, has announced the arrival of their new pastors, Dr. Michael and Mary Cogley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, March 27, 2023 3:56 AM
Monday, March 27, 2023 3:56 AM
Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, in McClellandtown, has announced the arrival of their new pastors, Dr. Michael and Mary Cogley.
The Cogleys have over 40 years of experience as a pastor and an evangelist, and their ministry crosses denominational boundaries. Together with his wife, Dr. Cogley has travelled as an itinerant evangelist for years, ministering in churches, district camp meetings and crusades. During that time he also hosted the weekly international television program “The Spirit of Revival” that aired in 84 countries.
In addition to pioneering three churches, the Cogleys have pastored churches in Virginia, Ohio and West Virginia.
Dr. Cogley was honored as a “Notable Name in Evangelism for 1994” by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
The church is located at 1711 McClellandtown Road, with services each Sunday morning at 10:30.
For more information call the church at 724-737-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.