Witness intimidation charges were filed against a McClellandtown man after he allegedly tried to bribe a woman to drop criminal charges lodged against him.
Uniontown City Police alleged Jeremiah C. Youler, 44, offered the Tiffany Griffith, no age or address listed, $2,000 to drop charges related to a protection-from-abuse order on Wednesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Griffith arrived at a PFA hearing at the Fayette County Courthouse that morning and saw a text message from Youler that offered her the money.
Police alleged she also received other text messages from Youler asking her to not proceed with the case just prior to the hearing.
The woman showed the messages to the Masontown police officer who filed the charges, and to the judge who was supposed to preside over the hearing. District Attorney Richard Bower ultimately became involved and called Uniontown Police.
Youler was charged with intimate witness or victim to withhold testimony, bribery and obstructing administration of law. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 21.
