A McClellandtown man is in jail without bond after being accused of firing a gun inside a house during a domestic dispute Tuesday.
State police charged Eddie Jo Mitchell Jr., 35, with two counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and simple assault before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr.
The charges stem from an incident at 2:38 a.m. along First Street in German Township, where police were dispatched after a reported hang-up call to 911.
Police approached the back door of the house where they heard a female screaming along with a male’s voice saying, “It’s all over; I’m done.”
A woman, later identified as his wife, Melissa Mitchell, opened the door and ran out behind police and said the man inside had a gun.
Police saw Eddie Mitchell reach behind his back and told him to show his hands. Mitchell pulled out a pistol and held it at waist level, court documents state.
Police ordered him to lower the pistol, and he began to comply, but then raised the weapon to his head, the complaint states. He eventually complied and put down the gun.
He told police that he and his wife were arguing after returning from a bar. Melissa Mitchell told police that her husband punched her in the jaw, causing redness and swelling to her face, court paperwork says.
He retrieved a pistol and said he was going to kill himself and told her to stand in the middle of the kitchen, where he aimed the weapon over her head and fired one round, striking a cabinet, according to the complaint. Police found the discharged round lodged at the back of the cabinet in the wall.
Bail was denied, as Mitchell is considered a threat to himself and others.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
