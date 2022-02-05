Rape charges have been filed against a McClellandtown man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a get together at his home.
Kirk Raymond Klinger, 25, was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault without consent, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Thursday.
Police said the alleged assault happened when the woman and others were at Klinger’s home in German Township the evening of Oct. 9, 2020. According to court records, the woman went to the emergency room the next day and had a rape kit conducted on her. Police reported that Klinger’s DNA was found.
A warrant was issued for Klinger’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.