German Township Police issued an arrest warrant for a McClellandtown woman who allegedly tried to set a fire in her house because she was mad at her boyfriend.
Megan Marie Bowlen, 27, of 17 Back Street was charged Monday with three counts each of arson and recklessly endangering another person and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Bowlen called police to her home at about 3 a.m. Saturday and claimed her boyfriend, Jabari White, slapped her, and that he had a gun. Police said she did not have marks on her face. White told police Bowlen “is just saying that because she is mad” and that she “always calls the police” and says he hit her. He added that Bowlen put two McDonald’s bags on the stove and turned the burners on, but he took them off. Police found burn marks on the bags.
When police asked why she would try to burn down the house with her children inside, Bowlen told them she “was not thinking right and was mad,” Cpl. John Lingo wrote in the affidavit.
