Betsy Rohanna McClure has announced she is seeking reelection for Greene County commissioner on the Republican ticket in the May primary.
Betsy Rohanna McClure has announced she is seeking reelection for Greene County commissioner on the Republican ticket in the May primary.
McClure, a retired school nurse, said she’s a proven community leader, running on her record of results.
“When I announced my candidacy in 2019, I pledged to work for a pro-jobs, pro-education, fiscal discipline and Greene County First agenda,” McClure said, adding while she’s proud of those accomplishments, she’s seeking reelection because there’s more to accomplish.
McClure said she and her Republican colleague, Commissioner Mike Belding, were able to implement fiscally conservative policies to bring Greene County into the 21st century, including cost-saving efforts that forced county government to do more with less, reduce the county workforce by 20 positions through smart management and a dedicated staff and fighting for other measures to help get previous administrations’ unsustainable spending under control.
“Through strong conservative leadership, the total cost of Greene County government was the lowest since 2015,” said McClure.
McClure said they were also able to improve and expand on vital county services and public-safety initiatives to help families and small businesses. She highlights the $9 million broadband grant funding secured to deploy high-speed, fiber-optic cable and connecting over 8,300 Greene County homes and businesses to provide better county-wide coverage.
McClure also mentioned new initiatives, including improving or expanding water and sewage services and bridges around the county, the Eastern Greene Library/Community Center, Wisecarver Recreation Area, the Silveus Building business incubator and Greene County Airport.
She added that she’s proud of their efforts to bring the Atlas Veteran Program to the county, allowing those who served the ability to receive VA care through the Greene County Veterans Service Office.
McClure was born and raised in Greene County, and where she and her husband, Keith, have raised their family. They are members of St. Mathias Catholic Church.
McClure serves on the following Greene County boards: Southwest Pennsylvania Commission, Human Services, Drug & Alcohol, County Fair and GCCTC Health Advisory Board and CYS Advisory Board; vice chair of the CCAP Human Services Board, and committee member on the CCAP Behavior Health Board. She is also a member of the Greene County and Carmichaels chambers of commerce, NRA and served as past chair of the Greene County Friends of the NRA.
