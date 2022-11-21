A McKeesport man is behind bars, charged with robbing a convenience store in Eighty Four on Friday.
State police charged Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, with robbery – taking property by force and theft by unlawful taking before on-call District Judge James Saieva Jr. on Saturday morning.
According to police, Spell entered the Kwik Fill Convenience Store along Route 136 at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 18 and acted as though he was going to purchase a drink, Lottery tickets and cigarettes.
Police said when the clerk turned his back to get the cigarettes, Spell walked behind the counter and ordered the clerk to open the drawer and remove the money. Spell then stole money, cigarettes and Lottery tickets and exited the store, police said.
The total value of what was stolen was not reported.
Police said Spell entered a vehicle across the street from the convenience store and left the area.
Police viewed surveillance footage and later found Spell at the Jefferson Motel in Allegheny County inside one of the hotel rooms.
He is currently lodged in the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
