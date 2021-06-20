A McKeesport woman is accused of leaving her two young children inside a vehicle while she gambled at Lady Luck Casino at 4067 National Pike, Farmington, June 4.
State police alleged Crystal Ann Burch, 38, entered the casino at 6:11 a.m. and went directly to a machine and started to gamble while her children, ages 1 and 2, remained in the vehicle. Burch then printed out a voucher, cashed it at the casino cage and left, according to court documents.
Burch told police she left the children in the car because she had to use the bathroom, but surveillance video showed she did not use the restroom and went directly to gambling, court documents stated.
She is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and leaving children unattended in a vehicle.
