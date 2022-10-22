An 18,000 square foot medical center, to include clinical services and diagnostic testing, is planned for the city of Connellsville.
“(T)his is an exciting day in Connellsville, the surrounding communities and for all the residents who call it home,” Jeffrey Tiesi, chief operating officer of Excela Health, said of the planned Excela Square location on Friday.
Located at the Martin’s Plaza, Excela Square will offer clinical services including primary care, OB/Gyn, orthopedics, cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and advanced lung screenings. The facility will also be a site for Quick Draw Plus, which includes mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic X-ray, EKG and lab services.
At a Friday groundbreaking, Tiesi said the first phase of the medical center, scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, represents a $14 million capital investment.
He said they project nearly $14 million in the total annual impact in spending, with $7.3 million in direct expenses, and a matching of $6.4 million as a direct ripple effect in the region.
“Those dollars will generate jobs,” Tiesi said, adding that they anticipate 92 jobs with 44 being direct employees at Excela Square, and 48 in an indirect relationship throughout the region.
The building has the capacity to have an additional 12,000 square-feet of space in phase two of the project, which would total 30,000 square feet as Tiesi said they have the ability to augment and expand Excela Health’s services over the course of time.
Fred Reitano, vice chairman of the Excela Board of Health Trustees, said Excela Health’s tradition of service to the area is steeped in the sense of family and friends taking care of family and friends.
“The vast majority of our workforce is homegrown,” Reitano said. “That is the most special connection that we value greatly and so should you.”
Reitano said their goal, focus and promise is to provide the residents of Westmoreland and Fayette counties with low-cost, sophisticated, high-quality and easily-accessible medical care right where they live.
“Excela Square Connellsville is a manifestation of that promise being kept,” Reitano said.
Carol Fox, Excela Health chief medical officer, said while they’ve always enjoyed a top-tier medical staff, they’ve seen growing numbers of the best and brightest physicians in their respected specialties turn to Excela Health as a place to practice.
“Impeccably trained individuals from Harvard, the University of Pittsburgh and Yale have sought us out,” Fox said.
Connellsville City Councilman Tom Karpiak officially welcomed Excela Health to Connellsville on behalf of Mayor Greg Lincoln, who could not attend, as well as the city council and the residents of the city.
“This has been a long time coming,” Karpiak said, noting the land, once a coal yard and crane rental service, has been sitting vacant for 20 years. “I’m so glad this will continue to be a valuable piece of ground.”
