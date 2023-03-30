A Menallen Township man who was killed in an ATV accident Tuesday suffered a heart attack, according to state police.
Medical event led to fatal ATV accident in Menallen
By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, March 30, 2023 2:16 AM
A Menallen Township man who was killed in an ATV accident Tuesday suffered a heart attack, according to state police.
Police identified the man as William Kenneth Thorpe, 61. Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Waltersburg Road, Menallen Township, shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Thorpe was declared dead at the scene. Police determined that he suffered the heart attack before the accident.
Menallen Township and Smock fire departments also responded to the scene.
