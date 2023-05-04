The Greene County Salute to Veterans Committee will unveil the final granite tablets at the county’s Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:48 AM
The Greene County Salute to Veterans Committee will unveil the final granite tablets at the county’s Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
The Memorial Day program will consist of patriotic music selections, military protocols, dedication of the monument, and appreciation of the veterans who have served. Light refreshments will be available in the pavilion following the ceremony, and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
With the placement of the final two granite tablets, the service of nearly 1,800 veterans has been memorialized at the park. The memorial itself consists of a single black granite tablet displaying the U.S. Armed Forces service emblems flanked by six custom etched gray granite tablets honoring a total of 300 service members each.
The park is located at 900 Rolling Meadows Road in Waynesburg between the tennis courts and the Greene County Historical Society Museum. The World War I Memorial is also in the same vicinity.
