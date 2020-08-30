A former chief deputy coroner in Fayette County will be remembered at the cemetery where he helped so many find the final resting place they might not have had were it not for his efforts.
Following the death of Roger Victor on Aug. 28, 2018, his daughter, Samantha Whoolery, heard from many friends and others who knew her father, suggesting the Fayette County Cemetery be named after Victor.
Victor was the chief deputy coroner for Fayette County for 28 years, but he also maintained the cemetery, making sure it was a place for the poor and forgotten to have a proper burial.
“My father had that cemetery for many years,” said Whoolery, who took over upkeep at the cemetery following Victor’s death. She said her father buried over 200 people at the cemetery over the years.
Although she learned the name of the cemetery couldn’t be changed, the county commissioners gave her permission to erect a memorial to Victor.
After a posting on social media about her plans to raise money for the memorial and while she was mowing the grass at the Fayette County Cemetery, Whoolery received a phone call from a friend of hers who owned a local business.
“He said, ‘The plaque is taken care of’,” she said. “I stopped, sat down and started bawling.”
The plaque reads, “Fayette County Cemetery, In honor of Roger Victor for his work and dedication.”
From there, donations toward the memorial started coming in from all over, including from many people who knew Victor and wanted to repay favors they owed him. Some of Whoolery’s friends also donated materials and talent for the memorial.
“They donated everything,” she said. “It would have been $3,000 otherwise.”
Whoolery said the experience truly showed her how many lives her father had touched.
“They were all willing to get this started and get it all together,” she said. “I’ve never seen so many people coming forward and asking what they needed to do.”
Whoolery said they wanted to get the memorial dedicated before the two-year anniversary of her father’s death, which they were able to do on Aug. 23.
She added that there are still people who are asking to donate, and suggested that anyone who still wants to do so can offer funds to Marshall’s Monuments in Uniontown, as there are still 71 plots at the county cemetery that do not have proper grave markers.
“I think my dad would have hollered at me for getting his built before the others,” she said.
