The Second Annual Matthew Smelser Memorial Golf Outing is set for Sept. 29 at the Madison Club, 519 Yukon Road, Madison.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, August 25, 2023 4:25 AM
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 4:08 am
Friday, August 25, 2023 4:25 AM
The Second Annual Matthew Smelser Memorial Golf Outing is set for Sept. 29 at the Madison Club, 519 Yukon Road, Madison.
Smelser, who lived in Carroll Township, was a paramedic for Rostraver West Newton EMS when he was killed Jan. 5, 2020, while tending to accident patients on Interstate 70.
Registration for the golf outing begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The fee is $100 per person and includes golf, cart, steak dinner, hot dogs at clubhouse/turn and refreshments on the course.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, will be a four-team scramble. All players will be eligible for skill prizes and other drawings.
Proceeds benefit the Matthew Smelser Memorial Foundation.
“Our goal is to provide scholarships to those in the EMS community to help further their education,” said Kristi Secrist, foundation secretary and Smelser’s niece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.