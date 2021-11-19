A Menallen Township antique store is holding a grand opening this Saturday to celebrate a unique combination of history, art and craftsmanship.
Larry Crawford of Brownsville opened Antiques at the School House in a former one-room schoolhouse on Route 40 near the Searights Tollhouse. The former classroom, known as Grace School, operated from 1846 to 1927.
“The setting is perfect,” he said.
A retired mine worker, Crawford has been interested in antiques since he was 15 years old.
“I think there’s an interest in the history, art and craftsmanship,” he said.
The store sells local stoneware and pottery, pewter crafts, quilts, folk art and antique furniture from the 18th and 19th centuries, selections of Pennsylvania, German and Amish furniture and other antique pieces, all from a collection that Crawford has amassed over the years.
“I have all my own inventory,” Crawford said. “I have a lot of inventory in several storage locations.”
Crawford said he has owned several antique shops over the years, but said this most recent one will be his last as he plans to whittle away at his collection of antiques. He opened the shop during the pandemic.
Because of the location of the business near the tollhouse and because of the business housed in a 175-year-old structure along the National Road, many people have stopped by and shown an interest in the history outside and inside the business, said Crawford.
The Antiques at the School House is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 724-562-5888.
