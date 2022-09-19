The Menallen Township supervisors are in the process of updating the municipality’s current comprehensive plan. A goal of this process is to ensure that it reflects the vision and needs of the Township’s residents and business community.
The comprehensive plan will focus on the issues that are most relevant to the township and establish policies that will enable the municipality to become more sustainable and resilient. Once adopted, the updated Menallen Township Comprehensive Plan will provide the actions and strategies to enhance the overall quality of life in the township.
To gather input for the plan update, supervisors are inviting those interested to a public meeting that will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 pm to 8 p.m. at the Keisterville Community Center. Attendees can help to shape the township’s vision; identify assets, issues, and opportunities; and prioritize goals that will help to guide future growth, development, and preservation efforts in the municipality.
For additional information on the public meeting and the comprehensive planning process, please contact Myron Nypaver, Menallen Township code enforcement officer, at 724-245-7108.
