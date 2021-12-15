A Merrittstown man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened three people with a gun.
Brandyn Michael Bane, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and related counts following an incident along Plum Street in Luzerne Township around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
State police said that Bane pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, racked it and pointed it at his girlfriend, Samantha Valentine, during an argument and told her, “I'm going to take your life.”
Police alleged Bane hit Valentine in the face with his hand, and hit her multiple times in the back of the head with the gun.
John Paul Craft and Jacquelyn Benucci, no ages or addresses listed, heard the commotion in an upstairs bedroom, and Craft opened the bedroom door and saw Bane chasing Valentine with the gun, police said. Bane then followed Craft, pointing the firearm at him and Benucci and allegedly telling them, “I'm going to kill all three of you so there is no witnesses.”
Bane fled before police arrived, and was found at a bar in Republic and taken into custody, according to court paperwork. He allegedly admitted to threatening Valentine and told police where he put the gun.
The firearm was taken into evidence, and Bane was placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
