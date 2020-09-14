Uniontown City Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a Port Huron, Michigan man who allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in 2013.
The girl reported to police last week that Thomas Dudley, 37, raped her at a Uniontown home in January of that year, when Dudley was 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the girl provided many details to police about the events surrounding the abuse and the night it occurred. Police said she woke up to Dudley assaulting her and asked what he was doing. He told her to “Be quiet and go back to sleep.”
She left the room and went to her brother’s room.
Her brother was also interviewed by police, and said his sister told him about the abuse a few days after it happened.
Dudley is charged with rape of a child, rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, eight counts of aggravated indecent assault and four counts of indecent assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.