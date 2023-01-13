Miedel’s Bridge reopens

Submitted photo

Bridge 73, also known as Miedel’s Bridge, which connects Bullskin and Connellsville Township, reopened in November after a nearly nine-year closure. The bridge carries Buttermore Boulevard over White’s Run stream.

 Submitted photo

Much to the relief of local residents and businesses, the bridge connecting Connellsville and Bullskin townships has been repaired and is back in service after being closed for nearly nine years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.