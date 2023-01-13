Much to the relief of local residents and businesses, the bridge connecting Connellsville and Bullskin townships has been repaired and is back in service after being closed for nearly nine years.
Bridge 73, which is locally known as Miedel’s Bridge, connects Bullskin to Connellsville Township as it carries Buttermore Boulevard over White’s Run stream.
The 39-foot, single-span, concrete arch bridge was built in 1918, but evidence of structural movement and advanced deterioration closed the bridge in late 2014, causing frustration to residents and businesses in the area.
“For years, just getting deliveries was a challenge because GPS would take drivers to the other side of the bridge,” said Cecilia Driscoll, the owner of Driscoll’s Potting Shed, off of Route 119 and next to the bridge.
Cecilia Driscoll’s daughter and daughter-in-law, DeAnn and Renee Driscoll, manage the greenhouse’s day-to-day operations and felt similar frustrations with their business.
“Anyone coming from the Uniontown side of 119 would call and ask how to get across,” DeAnn Driscoll said. “The closure took away so much of our local traffic.”
Angela Saunders, Transportation Planning Manager for the state Department of Transportation’s District 12, said the $1.3 million project involved demolishing the existing bridge, replacing it with a single-span, concrete spread box beam with integral abutments and then reconstructing the roadway on both sides of the structure.
Saunders said the project began preliminary engineering in late 2017 and reopened on Nov. 15.
“I’m relieved that the bridge is finally open to traffic,” said Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites, adding that the project has been long overdue. “There were many setbacks, but the other commissioners and I kept pushing to get this done. It’s going to make a huge difference for the people who live and work in these communities.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said he and the other commissioners are thrilled to see everything finally coming together, adding he’s looking forward to seeing how the communities will grow from the reopening.
“For too long, the people living in Connellsville and Bullskin Township have been operating without one of their main thoroughfares,” Dunn said. “Everyone – from local business owners to first responders – were impacted by lack of access to the Miedel’s Bridge.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said locals have been hard-hit since the bridge closed, and its reopening will only help to revitalize surrounding communities.
“When traffic flow to an area is disrupted, when it’s no longer convenient to get to a business, that business suffers,” Lohr said. “Those living in the area have been inconvenienced, to say the least.”
Lohr also mentioned those living behind Miedel’s Restaurant becoming landlocked because of the bridge being closed during the 2016 flood that crippled the area.
“After years of trying to convince PennDOT that the project was necessary, the situation created by the flood made it clear to all concerned that this was not just a transportation issue, but a safety issue as well,” Lohr said. “Hopefully, all those businesses that have struggled to survive in the absence of Bridge 73 will come back strong.”
The locals, like the Driscolls, are already seeing those improvements.
“The day they opened the bridge, I turned on to the road and was so shocked by how easy and quick it was to get to us – two turns and you’re there,” Cecilia Driscoll said.
DeAnn Driscoll said they’ve seen a significant increase in customer traffic since the bridge reopened and hope the trend continues.
“As people are traveling the bridge, they’re seeing us more. This, first and foremost, offers an easier and safer means to get to our facility, but it also means more people are stopping in,” DeAnn Driscoll said. “I think that the bridge is going to be a key component in the community, and especially to our business and future success.”
