Military veterans transitioning to civilian life are invited to a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh’s North Shore.
The Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair, hosted by RecruitMilitary, is a free event for military veterans and their families. More than 50 exhibitors including John Deer, Dollar Bank and Sherwin Williams will gather in the West Club Lounge, near the stadium’s press entrance.
Free parking is available at Stage AE, with overflow parking in the Carnegie Science Center’s north lot for $5.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event and arrive with a fully charged phone and an updated resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.