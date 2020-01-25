A Mill Run man was arrested following a lengthy standoff at his home and an incident with a plumber.
Frank Hunter Bowers, 57, was taken into custody without further incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at his Stewart Township home. A state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called at about 2 p.m. when Bowers holed up in his house after allegedly scaring and chasing a plumber he called for his flooded basement. The plumber's truck got stuck in the mud when he tried to leave Bowers' property, and Bowers allegedly stole the man's tools and tried to light his truck on fire.
Bowers is charged with theft, reckless burning, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Bowers has a lengthy history of after acting violently toward state police and EMS, which required Fayette EMS to start a policy asking state police to assist them on every call to Bowers' residence. Police said he frequently calls 911 reporting nonexistent medical emergencies and acts aggresively with those who respond.
