Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.