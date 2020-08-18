A Mill Run woman was the first patient to sign up for the clinical trial of a new procedure to treat early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Nanette Miller, 54, realized something was very wrong in December 2018. She worked as a hospital nurse and had to go to a different floor, but couldn’t remember how to get back to the floor she came from.
She called her husband, Frank Miller, on that day and instead of telling him she was coming home like she had done every day, she told him, “I can’t do this anymore.”
Several months later, she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die. It is the most common cause of dementia—a continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills that disrupts a person’s ability to function independently.
While that December incident was the one that prompted her to seek help, there were other signs along the way, like mistakenly placing a cake in a cupboard or forgetting the combination to automatic door locks.
While most Alzheimer’s patients first experience symptoms after 60 and there is no known cure, because of Nanette’s young age, her doctors wanted to find a way to stabilize or lessen her symptoms.
“Basically, she had difficulties finding her way around,” said Dr. Ali Rezai, executive chair of the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI).
While a total reversal of Nanette’s symptoms would be ideal, Rezai said opening her blood-brain barrier has slowed down Nanette’s decline.
The blood-brain barrier separates the bloodstream from the brain tissue and restricts medicines, immunotherapy, gene therapy and other therapeutics from entering the brain, but by using focused ultrasound, the blood-brain barrier can successfully be opened so doctors can reduce the plaques in the brain that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
Rezai said the clinical trial started in October 2018 with locations in New York City and other locations across the country, but RNI was the first place to conduct the trial and is the lead site.
The RNI team previously made waves by being the first in the world to open the hippocampal blood-brain barrier in Alzheimer’s patients and then were allowed to do the same to larger parts of the brain.
“These other parts of the brain, broadly the parietal lobe, are involved in knowing where you are within your environment and surroundings and in thinking and processing of memory,” Rezai said. “We really hope this provides hope for people with Alzheimer’s.”
A year removed from her official diagnosis, Miller is already on a road to potential recovery due to the expansion of the groundbreaking technique.
“If I can at least stay on a level plain like I am right now, I’d call that a success,” she said.
RNI doctors will monitor her for five years as part of the study. They also plan to conduct the trial on additional patients.
“Given the fact that we’re able to treat larger parts of the brain gives us better opportunities to see improvements in symptoms of Alzheimer’s,” Rezai said. “I would say if you’re stable, you’re good. If you improve, that’s fantastic.”
Rezai added that people should be aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made cases of Alzheimer’s worse, with a fatality rate 18% higher this year and in previous years.
He added that the majority of Alzheimer’s patients are elderly and because of quarantines and restrictions are isolated and cannot make their way to doctor’s appointments.
“You can’t forget about these people and their families,” Rezai said. “Alzheimer’s has not gone away during the pandemic.”
For more information on the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, visit wvumedicine.org/rni
