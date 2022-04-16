A Giant Eagle shopper turned $20 into $1 million with the purchase of a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced in a press release Friday that a Merry and Bright ticket containing the top prize was sold at the Giant Eagle located at 100 Sugar Run Road, Franklin Township.
A spokesperson for the lottery said the ticket was redeemed a few days ago, and that their attempts to contact the winner have been unsuccessful.
“Giant Eagle has long offered guests the convenience and excitement of engaging with the Pennsylvania Lottery in-store in its supermarket and GetGo locations. We continue to enjoy watching the excitement of our guests as they play, and we were thrilled to learn that a winning ticket was sold at our Waynesburg Giant Eagle. We send our sincere congratulations to the lucky guest,” said Dick Roberts, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle.
The Merry and Bright scratch-off game only has five tickets with the million dollar prize. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery website, the odds of winning big are one in 1,320,000.
According to the release, the Giant Eagle that sold the ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus.
