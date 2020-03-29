Local businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of Herald-Standard, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching advertising dollars.
“We know businesses and workers here are hurting; we’re hurting, too,” publisher Michael Scott said. “But if we can pull together as a community, we can weather this. Here at Herald-Standard, we want to do everything we can to help everyone get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their story as they rebuild.”
Businesses operating in the our local market can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at ogdennews.com/community-grant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one to two business days.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Scott said, whether or not they are current Herald-Standard advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the Herald-Standard and on heraldstandard.com between April 1 and June 30, 2020.
“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves,” said Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers. “As a family-owned business operating for almost 130 years, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with your partners and customers. We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For more information and to apply, visit ogdennews.com/community-grant
Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.